A staffing crisis at Pa. child care centers is upending family routines and slowing the economic recovery

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Baby giggles and occasional cries are supposed to spill from the infant room at The Willow School, where lyrics from “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” line the wall. But the mattresses propped up in cribs here haven’t nestled any little heads in some time.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, this room was a daytime home to eight children and required the highest number of workers — one for every four sets of squishy little cheeks — to ensure diapers were changed, naps were taken, and everyone stayed safe.

The room never really earned a profit, but it got kids in the door, said Kym Ramsey, CEO of the school. Families often stuck with her Montgomery County center, which she founded in 2012, and as the infants grew older, they moved into bigger rooms that required fewer workers.

But 20 months since the first reported coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, Ramsey still hasn’t reopened the infant room, along with a few others. She’s reduced hours, opening later in the morning and closing earlier in the evening, and can care for fewer children. Her enrollment was 55 children earlier this month — down from about 110 before the pandemic.

“We have a waiting list, but no staff,” Ramsey said.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus money helped keep many of Pennsylvania’s 6,800 child care programs in Pennsylvania afloat as they dealt with stay-at-home orders, reduced enrollment, and increased cleaning and safety costs. And with a roughly $2 trillion social spending plan moving through Congress, transformational change could be on the horizon.

But right now, an industry pivotal to Pennsylvania’s economic recovery is facing severe staffing shortages, in part because stimulus money is not seen as a sustainable source to support higher wages. In a survey released in September of 1,100-plus Pennsylvania programs, more than half reported having to close at least one classroom. Roughly 26,000 children were on waiting lists.

There were 7,100 fewer workers in child care services in the state in August 2021 compared to two years earlier — a decrease of 15%. A few thousand more workers entered child care jobs in September and October, but the industry is still recovering more slowly than the rest of Pennsylvania.

The inability to attract and retain workers has serious ripple effects that reach far beyond the classroom, as parents shuffle their work schedules to deal with shorter hours and face tough decisions about how to care for their children without losing a paycheck. If they have to call out of work, that can affect business productivity and contribute to the supply-chain squeeze.

“There’s always that question of what’s going to happen next?” said Erika Peterkin, a 37-year-old mother whose family pays almost $1,000 a month for child care in Bucks County.

Last school year, Peterkin and her husband, a truck driver, had to piece together gaps in child care coverage, relying on multiple people to bring their kids to and from school and child care programs.

Earlier this year, Peterkin found out her daughter’s child care center would open at 7 a.m. — a half-hour later than before and the same time her shift starts as a secretary for an emergency room. She was able to qualify for federal protections that allowed her to reduce her hours while keeping her job safe.

Now, on workdays, Peterkin drops her 6-year-old son off at his before-school program, which opens at 6:30 a.m. Then she drives to her daughter’s center and waits for the doors to open. She arrives at work by 7:30 a.m. — and hopes the center doesn’t reach out with any unexpected news about a coronavirus case.

“Every time the school calls, you’re just like ready to freak out,” Peterkin said.

One major reason child care providers are short-staffed: low pay. Preschool teachers in Pennsylvania earned a median wage of less than $14 an hour in 2019, while the median wage for child care workers was even lower — less than $11 an hour. That’s in part because most child care providers operate on razor-thin margins.

A center owner in Allegheny County, who wants to reopen a preschool program, told Spotlight PA she pays herself about $12 an hour. A center director in Erie County said low wages meant some employees had to rely on public assistance benefits. A center owner in Westmoreland County said Burger King hired her 16-year-old son recently at $13 an hour — about $3 more than what she would be able to offer some new hires.

In Warren County, 38-year-old Brandilyn Lyon considered returning to child care work this month after losing a job teaching English as a second language online. But the low pay kept her away.

“It’s very emotionally taxing,” Lyon said of child care work. “It was not worth it to me to put myself through that for $12 an hour.”