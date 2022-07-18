Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been a struggle

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Last August, Adeola Ileyemi opened a child care center in a former barber shop building she found advertised on Craigslist.

Today, DeeGrace Child Care Center in North Philadelphia enrolls 29 young children and has a staff of seven. In one sense, it’s a success story: a fledgling small business forging ahead at a time when many child care providers have called it quits.

But it hasn’t been easy. Ileyemi, who the children call Mrs. Dee, has lost 10 employees in her first 10 months, and so far hasn’t paid herself a salary. Her husband’s marriage counseling work barely pays the family’s bills.

A month after Ileyemi started her center, Monique Jones closed the original location of her own child care business — Lovie Lee’s Stars of Tomorrow, a longstanding and highly rated child care program about a mile away from DeeGrace.

Jones didn’t exit the sector entirely. Her other child care center four blocks away remains open, and she holds out hope that one day she may reopen the shuttered site.

Ileyemi and Jones provide a snapshot of the child care sector’s difficult comeback after more than two years of COVID safety rules, staff shortages, and financial strain. Ileyemi is among 141 Philadelphia child care providers who opened their doors during the second year of the pandemic — 15 more than did so the previous year. While that small bump is a good sign, the city still saw a net loss of providers in both years because more closed than opened.

Before the pandemic, child care closures often stemmed from a provider’s changing life circumstances. Perhaps a retirement, the sale of a business, or a new career path, said Diane Getzinger, an assistant director at the Early Learning Resource Center in Philadelphia, which is part of a network of centers across Pennsylvania that helps parents find and pay for child care and helps providers improve their quality.

But in the past two years, more closures are directly related to financial hardship. They feel a lot more personal.

“Now, we’re hearing from people who are struggling to hold on,” Getzinger said.

Jones, 43, is one of them. She shuttered the original Lovie Lee’s site for financial and logistical reasons. The decision was bittersweet.

Although Jones still operates the larger center, she started her career at the original location when she was a teenager and her mother ran the business.

“That is my history. That is the foundation of Lovie Lee,” she said. “That was like closing a chapter in my life.”