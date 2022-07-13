Pa. has a new child care tax credit. Here’s what you need to know

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Gov. Tom Wolf has approved a new, permanent child care tax credit that will allow families to claim thousands of dollars in benefits.

The new tax credit was created as part of Pennsylvania’s new $45.2 billion budget, which Wolf signed into law in early July.

Wolf and lawmakers also allocated over $140 million to a one-time expansion of a property tax credit for low-income and older Pennsylvanians. Here’s what you need to know about these credits and how you can access them:

The Pennsylvania child care tax credit

What does it do? Modeled off of the federal Child Tax Credit, the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program will return up to 30% of child care-related expenses that filers claim on their federal return. This program is meant to support working families by lessening their tax liability. A total of $24.6 million went into the program, which is now a permanent fixture of the state’s tax code.