About two hundred day care workers staged a one-day strike in Philadelphia and came to City Hall calling for higher wages. The “Day Without Child Care” protest was designed to show the pay disparities between child care workers and others whose wages have been going up since the pandemic.

Laverne Cheesborough of Heavenly Made Creations, a facility at 73rd and Passayunk, said she is constantly fighting to keep workers from leaving for better-paying positions.

“All of the fast-food chains, they are paying their employees $15, $16, $17 an hour. We should not be working under wages of $10, $11, $12 an hour. We should not be working under wages like that,” she said.

Chanel Hunter is a fourth-generation child care provider who is not sure she wants her children to continue the family tradition.

“I do not want to start a fifth generation giving it to my daughters, putting them into an industry of poverty,” she said. “Child care providers need to make a thriving wage. We need money to support our families. We’re providing services to the neediest children, but we can’t provide for our own children.”