About 20 states allow non-physician health workers to offer some abortion care. New Jersey and Delaware are among them.

The Delaware legislature passed new laws last year around the time of the Dobbs decision, allowing advanced practice clinicians to do early-term medication and vacuum aspiration abortions.

“We’ve already seen that we’ve been able to expand the number of medication abortions we’ve been able to offer,” said Kelly Nichols. “That has definitely increased access.”

Nichols, a women’s health nurse practitioner, is the associate medical director of Planned Parenthood of Delaware.

Nichols actually lives in Philadelphia but said she wouldn’t want to practice there.

“It would actually be limiting my scope of practice, which would be frustrating on many levels,” she said. “It’s definitely not an incentive to want to look for a job where I live since I would be able to do less.”

In Pennsylvania, Katrina Lipinsky said having a physician-only law in place creates a lost opportunity to attract and retain health care providers who could offer not just abortion care but a whole range of reproductive health services.

Lipinsky, a certified nurse midwife who practices in Berks County, said that’s especially true for more rural areas of the state, some of which have both abortion and maternity care deserts.

“Imagine if we allowed midwives, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to provide abortion,” Lipinski said. “And that was a big enough draw — which I know it would be for some people — in places where there aren’t currently any available options, and [clinicians] moved to those places.”

Lipinski testified alongside two Pennsylvania physicians and abortion providers before state lawmakers at a public hearing in March about future legislation, even though it is unlikely to succeed, at least in the current session, with divided party control of the House and Senate.

Previous efforts to expand the abortion provider pool have also faced opposition from anti-abortion groups and some physicians who oppose encroachment on their practice scope.

However, aspiring abortion providers remain optimistic and committed for the long haul.

“I think that there’s always a temptation to go somewhere that’s going to be idyllic,” Pravdo said about leaving the state to practice elsewhere, but it’s not in her plans. “Pennsylvania needs people like us who care enough to stay here and fight.”