New Jersey revitalizes panel to combat human trafficking

After failing for five years to fully carry out a state anti-human trafficking law, New Jersey officials made good on a promise last year to reinvigorate a commission tasked with preventing the crime by appointing staff and providing funding.

New Jersey’s Human Trafficking Commission’s return to full operations has been a year in the making, following a pledge from Attorney General Gurbir Grewal to push for the panel to resume its work after a five-year hiatus.

The commission is set to meet — remotely because of COVID-19 — on Wednesday, the latest gathering since the panel reached a full quorum in the summer.

New Jersey set up the Human Trafficking Commission in 2013 under a law to raise awareness about trafficking and evaluate whether state laws worked effectively against it. But The Associated Press found last year that the commission had lacked enough members to meet regularly and had not issued required public reports about its work for nearly five years.