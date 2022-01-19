Murphy sworn in for second term with a promise to cut property taxes

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was sworn in for a second term Tuesday morning, vowing he would work to cut property taxes, while also making the Garden State a place for high tech and other businesses to thrive and improve the state’s economy.

Attendance at the ceremony at the Trenton War Memorial was limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, and outside, small flags honored residents who died of COVID-19.

Murphy, who campaigned on a progressive platform and narrowly won reelection in November, indicated the focus for his second term would be on dealing with the affordability issues that have long plagued the state, especially the state’s high property taxes.

“Together, we have been through so much and together we will see a brighter tomorrow,” said Murphy, while adding that “waging war against the pandemic that has uprooted the sense of security for many” is the immediate priority.

“Our job is to make living, working, and raising a family in New Jersey secure again for the 9.3 million members of our extended family,” said the governor. “It is our duty to get the American Dream working for everyone as well, to make good on the promise that you could do better than our parents, and that our kids can do better than you.”