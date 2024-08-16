N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy discusses impact of Harris-Walz campaign on the Garden State

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Democrats from across the country are headed to Chicago next week for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are expected to officially accept the party’s nomination for President and Vice President, respectively.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is attending his third in-person convention.

WHYY News New Jersey Reporter P. Kenneth Burns caught up with the governor Thursday to discuss his expectations, and the impact of the Harris-Walz ticket on the Garden State.

Below is a transcript of their conversation, it has been edited for clarity:

P. Kenneth Burns: I was in Chicago a couple of weeks ago for the NABJ convention learning how to be a better reporter. I’m wondering … what does one do during a Democratic convention when there’s no major Prime Time roles?

Gov. Phil Murphy: I do have the honor to lead the New Jersey delegation. I was on with Chairman Leroy Jones, a short while ago. Just really, really excited. There’s lots of things we’ll do with our delegation, with other delegations; with other organizations. I’ll do a bunch of media. I’ll be with the Democratic Governors Association a fair bit, an organization that I’ve chaired twice. So there’s going to be a lot of excitement, a lot going on, and most importantly, we will nominate an extraordinary ticket of Kamala Harris and Jim Walz.

PKB: Most would say that New Jersey is a far gone conclusion, because it’s a blue state and it’s going to vote for Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz. Do you think that this new ticket will energize the base in the Garden State?

Murphy: I do, and you’re already seeing it. I have no doubt that they will carry New Jersey. That doesn’t mean that they won’t take it seriously; that they won’t mail it in. They’ll have an infrastructure in New Jersey, as you would expect. I will be out there, among others, pounding away on their behalf. But they will win New Jersey with a lot of hard work, and for good reason. They share a lot of the values that we care deeply about in the state. And your question, it’s a good one. Will it have down-ballot consequence? I think it absolutely will have down-ballot consequence. You look at, for instance, the seventh congressional district, where there’s a tight race that’s been a Democratic seat, recently. It’s now a Republican seat. I think that race becomes quite compelling with the strength at the top of the ticket. So, the answer is yes.