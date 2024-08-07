Harris’ views on key issues over the years

In her campaign against Republican Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris says that she will “proudly put my record against his any day of the week.” The proposition isn’t so simple.

Republicans are resurfacing Harris’ previous positions from her failed presidential campaign four years ago, and they’re blaming her for controversies on President Joe Biden’s watch. At the same time, Harris wants credit for accomplishments that were achieved under Biden while also charting her own course forward.

A look at some key topics and how Harris has approached them.

Immigration

Harris took several progressive stances on immigration when she sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. She wanted immigrants who were in the country illegally to be eligible for government healthcare, and she wanted to decriminalize border crossings.

When Harris became Biden’s vice president, the administration unraveled some of Trump’s harshest immigration policies, and Harris worked on improving conditions in Central American countries to reduce the flow of migrants toward the United States. However, illegal crossings reached historic levels, creating a political crisis for the White House. Republicans have blamed Harris for failures to secure the border.

Biden ultimately implemented restrictions on seeking asylum, frustrating immigration advocates but significantly reducing crossings. The Harris campaign said the vice president also supports Biden’s request for more money for border enforcement.

Gaza

Democrats have been divided over Biden’s approach to the war in Gaza. While the president has expressed concern about Palestinian deaths, he’s also been a steadfast supporter of Israeli military operations despite calls to cut off U.S. weapons shipments.

Harris has publicly hewed closely to the administration’s views, but she’s chosen different issues to emphasize. She’s spoken about planning for the “day after” in Gaza, when extensive rebuilding would be necessary, and she’s focused on suffering among Palestinian civilians. The most recent example came last week following Harris’ meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does so matters,” she said.