After taking recommendations by Gov. Phil Murphy into account, the New Jersey state Senate passed a bill on Monday that would allow law enforcement officers to review body camera footage before writing an initial report.

Murphy conditionally vetoed the measure last year, which forced a revote in both houses.

He recommended that officers shouldn’t be allowed to review bodycam footage if they discharged a firearm or used deadly force, if a person dies while in police custody, or if the officer is the subject of a civilian or internal complaint. The bill also clarifies that officers cannot view the footage after creating the initial report.

The General Assembly passed the bill in December.