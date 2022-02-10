For the first time, the public weighs in on drafts of N.J. legislative district maps

The public got its first chance to weigh in Wednesday on two proposals for New Jersey’s new legislative district map that will be in place for the next 10 years.

Some advocates for redistricting reform, including the Fair Districts Coalition, hailed the historic move by the state’s Reapportionment Commission, which made the decision to release the partisan-drawn maps and take public comment before its final vote.

At the meeting Wednesday afternoon, residents spoke in support of both proposals — one called the “Turnpike” map drawn by Democratic members of the commission and another called “Parkway” map, drawn by Republicans.

Many urged commissioners not to split up communities of interest, including some neighboring communities of color, such as Hillside and Elizabeth.

Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said both maps “fail to fairly represent communities of color and immigrant communities.”

In particular, she said immigrants from Northern Africa, Asia, and the Pacific Islands have historically been “overlooked” in the reapportionment process and continue to be in the new maps presented.