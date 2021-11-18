What’s at stake?

Accounting for New Jersey’s growing diversity is a major topic of discussion during this redistricting cycle, said Henal Patel, director of democracy and justice programming at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.

“Ten years ago, New Jersey was over 40% people of color. We had one majority Black district, one majority Latino district … We had one district that was a plurality, which means people of color together were over 50% of the population, and that’s it,” Patel said. “So in a state that was at that time, over 40% people of color, 75% of the districts were majority white.”

Patel said while much of the attention around redistricting is typically focused on which political parties could win or lose seats, more needs to be paid to racial equity and to avoid splitting up communities of color so their interests can be represented by lawmakers.

“At the end of the day, redistricting is the foundation of how our democracy works, of our representative democracy,” Patel said. “So it really should be about drawing maps that reflect and best represent the people in this state, and the various communities that live here.”

Avoiding gerrymandering, or the practice of manipulating the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts to favor one party or class, is also a major concern — especially the practices known as “packing” and “cracking.”

According to the Fair Elections Project, packing occurs when one party fits as many of the opposing party’s voters into as few districts as possible. It creates a scenario in which that party wins enormously in those districts, but it doesn’t win many districts overall. Cracking is when the remaining voters of the opposing party are scattered into districts where they have no chance of winning.

Race and class can also come into play, Patel said.

“Packing is when you take an entire community of color and place them all in one district so that they only have enough, say, for one representative, instead of maybe having the ability to have an influence over two or three,” Patel said. “Cracking is where you will take a community of color and split them up in multiple districts, so that they don’t have enough of a voice collectively to be able to have that much influence over their elected official.”

And there’s a new change that will have a big effect on the maps in some parts of the state:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed laws ending what’s known as prison gerrymandering. Now, incarcerated people will be counted in the legislative and congressional districts where they are from, not where they are being held behind bars.

New Jersey continues to have the highest rate of racial and ethnic disparity in its prison population among U.S. states. In the Garden State, Black people are 12 times more likely to be incarcerated than white people, despite making up roughly 13 % of the state’s population, according to a 2021 report by the Sentencing Project.

According to NJ Spotlight, some districts could see some big population changes as a result, including the 2nd Congressional, which is already the smallest of the 12 and will see its population further decrease by about 9,200 because of the end of prison gerrymandering. That district is currently represented by Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew.

Brigid Harrison, the Montclair State political scientist who is also a former Democratic congressional candidate in the 2nd District, is also urging commissioners to redraw maps with election “competitiveness” in mind, to reduce the chance that one party or ideology goes unchallenged.

“[Competitiveness] has all kinds of good outcomes for governments, including increased voter participation, increased efficacy among voters. And it makes incumbent members of Congress act in a more bipartisan manner, and a less kind of hyper-partisan and extremist way,” Harrison said. “In my view, doing that means that we encourage conversations with people who are different from us, and we increase civility and bipartisanship in our country.”

When will the new maps take effect?

Under the state constitution, the congressional redistricting commission must adopt a new congressional map by a majority vote by Jan. 18, 2022. That new map will be in place for the upcoming midterm elections.

Likewise, the legislative apportionment committee must vote on the new map by March 1, 2022. That map was supposed to be in effect already in the previous election cycle in 2021, but the legislative redistricting process was delayed by a year.

In the 2020 general election, New Jersey voters opted for a constitutional amendment to push back the legislative redistricting deadline to 2022, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in U.S. Census data reporting.

That means its implementation was effectively pushed back until the 2023 election cycle. New Jersey state legislators serve four-year terms, except at the beginning of each decade, when they serve two-year terms to account for a map with newly redrawn districts.