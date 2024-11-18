‘A long time coming’: Philly launches flood alerts for Eastwick neighborhood

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Residents of Philadelphia’s low-lying Eastwick section can now receive emergency alerts about potential flooding in their neighborhood, after the city launched its first place-based messaging system.

“This system has been a long time coming,” said Brenda Whitfield, a block captain on one of Eastwick’s most flood-prone streets and a member of Eastwick United CDC. “It’s not going to take away the anxiety that we’ve felt from flooding, but at least it gives us a warning to prepare.”

Homes in Eastwick have flooded several times in the last three decades as the nearby Darby and Cobbs creeks overflowed their banks. The last major flood, caused by Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, damaged close to 500 single-family homes in Philadelphia and left Eastwick residents repairing homes for years.

The new alert program is part of the city’s opt-in ReadyPhiladelphia emergency alert system, which sends voicemails, text messages, emails or mobile app notifications about safety issues such as fires or winter weather. It comes as the city is ramping up its efforts to help Eastwick residents respond to flooding and to solve the flooding itself. Officials initially estimated the alert system would be finished in summer 2023, then announced its launch last month.

ReadyPhiladelphia weather alerts generally offer city-wide updates. For example, a message sent this summer warned recipients that the National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for counties including Philadelphia, warning residents of possible “flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.” Some messages are more geographically specific, such as a message sent Thursday that read, “Coastal Flood Advisory … for the Delaware River. Do not drive through flooded roads.”

But these messages have generally not been helpful for Eastwick residents, Whitfield said.

“It has nothing to do with Eastwick and Cobbs Creek and the flooding that takes place when we have heavy rain,” she said.