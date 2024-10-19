From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia and Wilmington, along with other United States cities, shared information this week about the location of lead pipes across their neighborhoods.

The lead pipe inventories are required under new federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations mandating the removal of lead pipes over the next decade.

The regulations come a decade after the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where lead and other contaminants leached into the city’s drinking water. Exposure to lead can cause serious health problems, including cognitive impairment among children.

There’s an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 lead service lines in Philadelphia, according to the city’s water department. There’s about 9 million lead pipes in the U.S., according to the EPA.

Andy Yencha, a water resources educator at Pennsylvania State University, and Karen Clay, a professor of economics and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, explain what residents need to know about lead pipes.

Why should lead pipes be replaced?

Lead pipes can corrode and contaminate drinking water, putting residents at risk of lead exposure when they drink or cook.

“These are old pipes, and so if they start to corrode, or if the water authority decides to change their use of anti-corrosives, then even if you don’t currently have a lead problem, you could have a lead problem in the future,” Clay said. “Also, realistically, if you ever plan to sell your house, you want to say that your water line was replaced if it had lead.”

What are the chances of lead leaching into drinking water?

The water chemistry in a particular area may determine whether lead seeps its way into drinking water. For instance, pH level and mineral content can increase the likelihood of lead leaching from pipes, fixtures, and solder into drinking water.