From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Over the past two years, the Delaware Arts Alliance has been working on the Creative Economy Advancement and Tourism Plan to enhance the state’s creative economy and cultural tourism sector. The effort is supported by a $1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

“After over two years of work and research, we are beyond excited to roll out this unprecedented research, asset map and action plan,” said Delaware Arts Alliance director Neil Kirschling. “We believe this plan is a roadmap to ensure Delaware is seen as a cultural tourism destination, a home to artists of all walks of life and home to a vibrant community of creative professionals.”

He noted that the pandemic significantly impacted the arts sector and highlighted the need for a comprehensive plan at the state and county levels. During this period, securing funding and maintaining operations became challenging for artists and art organizations.

“As we move out of the pandemic, we are intentionally putting the arts into economic terms because we know that it is important to remind people that the arts puts people to work,” he said. “They’re contributing to our state tourism, they’re contributing to our output and employment figures and, therefore, deserve to be integrated into all of these other economic development strategies that we have as a state.”

Backing Krischling’s view on the arts sector’s impact is the Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) study from the Delaware Division of the Arts. This study provides a detailed examination of the non-profit arts and culture sector.

According to AEP6, the total industry expenditures for the fiscal year 2022 amounted to about $210 million, supporting more than 3,330 jobs.