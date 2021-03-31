Delaware moves closer to automatically registering voters at DMV

Many states expanded voting rights via mail-in ballots and other measures to help people cast their votes during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Now, some states have passed new laws restricting some of those expansions. Most notably, Georgia lawmakers approved a measure that requires a photo ID for voting by mail, limits ballot dropboxes, and makes it a crime to offer water to voters standing in line.

Delaware lawmakers on the other hand moved Tuesday to expand access to the ballot box. In a 14-7 vote, the State Senate approved a bill to automatically register voters at the Division of Motor Vehicles.

“SB 5 will ensure that more citizens can exercise their right to vote,” said Sen. Kyle Evans Gay.

Increasing participation would ensure “that we and our elected colleagues truly reflect the communities that we represent,” she said.