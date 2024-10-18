Meyer challenges Ramone’s claim to be Delaware ‘yellow’ in gubernatorial debate

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The issue was climate change, but Republican Mike Ramone used part of his allotted debate time to focus on a color — a hue he takes every opportunity to highlight in his bid to become governor of Delaware.

“Instead of blue or red, we’re yellow. We’re Delaware,’’ said the House minority leader and entrepreneur, eager to continue positioning himself as the moderate problem solver who’s not aligned with either Donald Trump’s MAGA red or the blue of the state’s uber-powerful Democrats.

Democrat Matt Meyer immediately pounced, however, eager to erase Ramone’s plea to independent voters and disaffected Democrats who might be tired of one-party rule.

“My opponent keeps saying he’s yellow, he’s not red. He’s actually the leader of the red,’’ two-term New Castle County Executive Meyer said, calling his GOP opponent a state legislative leader in blocking investments in schools and roads on behalf of corporate interests.

“You know what happens when you combine red and yellow, you get orange, Trump orange. Don’t be deceived, Delaware,” Meyer said.

But Ramone took the jibe in stride. “I got him wearing yellow ties,’’ Ramone retorted, a reference to Meyer’s attire on the debate stage and Ramone’s own necktie. “So come on, we’re getting there.”

That exchange stood out Thursday night during a mostly civil 90-minute debate at the University of Delaware’s Mitchell Hall.

But the candidates’ conversation about yellow vs. red vs. blue vs. orange did illustrate Ramone’s challenge as he tries to break the Democrats’ stranglehold on all nine statewide elective offices and both chambers of the General Assembly. Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1 in voter registration rolls in Delaware.

A UD poll last month revealed that Meyer, fresh off his commanding victory in the Democratic primary over Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and former state environmental protection chief Collin O’Mara, had a 19-point lead over Ramone, who rolled to victory in the GOP primary over two first-time candidates.

Meyer received 51% of the votes in the survey of 400 registered voters, compared with 32% for Ramone. Another 17% of those polled did not choose either candidate.

The debate, hosted by UD’s Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media, had no live audience but was broadcast online.

Ramone, who has represented the heavily Democratic Pike Creek area in the state House since 2008, peppered many of his answers to questions on topics such as education, housing and government accountability. He contends that bipartisan governing, with him at the helm of the state’s $6 billion budget and state agencies, would help Delaware address poor student performance, rising rents and other problems.

“You need to work it within a bipartisan way. We have a one-party rule,’’ Ramone declared. “Some say that’s great, we should have even more superpower and take over the world. Others feel balance in Delaware has always worked.”

While the candidates agreed that Delaware’s public education system and student performance are inadequate, that housing is too expensive, and that the nation’s lowest-lying state is vulnerable to more frequent storms and floods, among other issues, they made clear that their approaches to finding solutions are different.

While both said they support consolidating some of Delaware’s 19 public school districts, they differ on whether the state should start letting parents receive vouchers to help pay tuition for their children to attend private schools.

Ramone said he supports the concept in a limited way.

“I absolutely believe if a child and their family’s only ability is to go to a failing public school, they should have the ability to go somewhere else, whether they have to get a tax voucher to offset that cost or whatever,’’ Ramone said.

“I don’t think it’s everyone, do whatever. I think it’s very defined and the resources would be used for those who have no other choice,” he said. “That’s our obligation, to allow children to go to a school that works.”