Here’s who’s on the ballot in contested races in Delaware’s 2024 general election

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

When Delawareans go to the polls in the Nov. 5 general election, prominent on many minds is who will replace their one-term hometown president, Joe Biden.

But while casting their ballots for Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump, they’ll also be deciding a host of statewide and local posts.

Voters will be choosing a new governor to replace John Carney, who by law can’t seek a third term and instead will become mayor of Wilmington by winning the Sept. 10 Democratic primary and not having a general election opponent.

Voters will also be picking a replacement for four-term U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a former governor and U.S. representative who is not seeking re-election.

And they’ll be deciding who fills the seat of U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for the Senate office Carper has held since 2000.

Many offices are uncontested, such as the race for Wilmington mayor and New Castle County executive, where Democratic primary winner Marcus Henry doesn’t have a Republican foe.

But for those races that are contested, here’s a quick guide to the competitors. Click on a candidate’s name to see their campaign website.

Residents must register to vote by Saturday, Oct. 12, and early voting begins Oct. 25. The last day for a voter request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them is Friday, Nov. 1. Voters with questions can also contact the Department of Elections.