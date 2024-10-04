What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Dr. Mike Katz, an anesthesiologist and former Democratic state senator in Delaware, sees a patient in peril when he surveys the state’s political landscape.

Like anybody who follows Delaware politics, Katz is well aware that Democrats run the show. They hold all nine statewide elective offices, dominate both houses of the General Assembly, win races for Wilmington mayor and New Castle County executive with just token or no GOP opposition and hold a nearly 2-to-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans.

The physician also sees a sickly and weakened Republican party that hasn’t held a statewide seat since 2018 and has seen its influence on government policy and lawmaking steadily dwindle over the last three decades. He predicts the GOP will get shut out once again when voters decide the five statewide races up for grabs in the Nov. 5 general election.

“I do not believe that the Delaware GOP as a party at the state level does have the ability to break the single party stranglehold,” Katz said. “And I don’t see that it does in the future either.”

Of Delaware’s 786,577 registered voters, 45% are Democrats, 26% Republicans and 29% unaffiliated or members of minor parties.

Yet Katz doesn’t make that assessment as a true blue, diehard Democrat. He left the party in 2022 over concerns that party leaders too often discounted ideas and proposals that didn’t conform with the party mantra, and weren’t very interested in investigating or rooting out corruption among fellow Democrats.

“I don’t think that single-party control is healthy,’’ said Katz, who was a state senator from 2008 to 2012, when he lost his seat in the suburbs north of Wilmington to then-Rep. Greg Lavelle.

Now Katz is trying to shake up the status quo in Delaware by running for the U.S. Senate as a member of the Independent Party of Delaware, which he joined last year.

He’ll face four-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a darling of the state’s Democratic party who’s vying to become Delaware’s first Black and female U.S. senator, and Republican newcomer Eric Hansen.

“I really do believe that Delaware’s in a position to lead a political revolution that prioritizes people over party, and independent candidates who are independent of party politics, of special interests and party money,” Katz said.