O’Mara said he supports implementing the recommendations in the report. He said food insecurity is one reason that students are not learning in the classroom at the levels they could be. He told debate attendees he would fight for universal free breakfast and lunch in schools.

“They’re not fed in schools the way they could be, in the way they are in other states” O’Mara said. “We don’t have the child tax credit with a refund ability like you see in a lot of other states.”

Republican candidate and former NYPD officer Jerry Price said he also supported free school meals, while Republican Minority Leader Mike Ramone said he would take a bipartisan approach to restructuring the state’s current funding formula. GOP candidate and small businessman Bobby Williamson favored a voucher program.

“Let the parents raise their children, feed their children,” he said. “It’s fine if it is a deprived child who needs help — I’m all for that. But to generalize everything back to ‘the schools are going to fix all of our children;’ we as parents need to step it up.”

New Castle County executive Matt Meyer and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long stressed the need to provide more mental health support in schools. Meyer highlighted the county’s efforts to help the Red Clay Consolidated School District and three other districts build school-based wellness centers in two elementary schools and a middle school earlier this year.

“I know as a teacher, we need to give our teachers the opportunity to teach and when students need food, when they need housing, when they need mental health and substance use and all sorts of other supports, we need to provide those supports,” Meyer said. “It is as important as providing a quality teacher to stand in front of students.”

All of the candidates agreed that affordable housing was a problem throughout the state and that reducing regulations and increasing multi-family housing would increase the supply.

Hall-Long said housing was a right.

“A lot of these roadblocks are at our county-level,” she said. “People cannot get permits. Prices go up. Developers go to other states. We need individuals being able to turn dirt here and look at a culture of excellence. That’s what I’ll demand within our system.”

Ramone disagreed that housing was a right, arguing the government was making housing less affordable.

“You got to get the government the heck out of the way. We’re a capitalist society. Everyone doesn’t have the right to own a home,” he said. “Everyone does have the right to live the American dream and earn the ability to earn a home.”

The candidates also generally agreed that Delaware should continue to replenish the state’s beaches, but differed on where the financial responsibility lay.

O’Mara, who served as secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Control under former Gov. Jack Markell, said the state’s investment in environmental sustainability paid off when Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012. But he said the legislature erred this year when it failed to allocate more money for resilience when it passed an accommodations tax on rental units.

“Imagine what we could leverage if we had $30 million of state money to leverage $70 million to make our communities more resilient,” he said. “We could basically manage our evolution much better than we can right now.”