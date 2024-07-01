Delaware developers are rehabbing vacant homes for the middle class

She’s now the CEO of Steel Development after a serendipitous series of events.

She graduated from the emerging developer housing program Jumpstart Wilmington, won bids on blighted houses from the city’s land bank, secured construction loans from nonprofit Cinnaire and was awarded a cash subsidy from the statewide Delaware Catalyst Fund.

By the end of the year, she expects to renovate at least five single family homes — four of which are on Bennett Street — and sell them to middle class workers as affordable housing.

“One of the biggest reasons why I wanted to get into development was so I could be a part of these revitalization efforts,” she said. “We are building our community back to a place where we once were or even better.”

That homegrown creation of new workforce housing is why the state of Delaware earmarked $20 million of its federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money into the Catalyst Fund two years ago. It’s overseen by the Delaware State Housing Authority and operated by nonprofit affordable housing partner Cinnaire.

While the state allocated $20 million for the program initially “due to demand and expenditure deadlines,” it’s now projected to spend $13 million of federal money through the Catalyst Fund.

It’s a balance between investing in neighborhoods without displacing residents and offering opportunities for local individuals to build wealth.

“The more of this you do in a concentrated targeted effort, the stronger you can make that community,” said Stephanie Griffin, director of housing development at the Delaware State Housing Authority.