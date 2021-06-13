Pennsylvania’s June 30 budget deadline is fast approaching, and Democrats in the legislature are pushing for a massive one-time investment in schools plagued with crumbling infrastructure and problems like exposed asbestos and flaking lead paint.

The commonwealth is expected to have a $3 billion budget surplus and more than $7 billion available in American Rescue Plan dollars, which Democrats say must be used to fix some of the country’s oldest school buildings.

“That’s $10.3 billion to fix up our schools so that every child, no matter the community they’re from, can go to a school in a 21st-century building,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes Friday in front of West Philadelphia’s Overbrook High School, which has been forced to make tough personnel decisions based on a tight budget, leaving even less money for infrastructure investments.

Penn Wood High School was built in 1927. And the building has not been changed significantly to benefit the children. That is totally unacceptable, says @SenTonyWilliams. Watch our live event 🔻 https://t.co/JHLQLDwSlJ.#EndToxicSchools #NoMoreExcuses pic.twitter.com/tS7NvKB6oa — PaSenateDems (@PaSenateDems) June 11, 2021

For years, education activists, teachers, and parents in Philadelphia have raised the alarm about chipping paint, lead in water, leaky buildings, and other issues to few results. In 2017, the School District of Philadelphia said outstanding repairs would require a ballpark of $4.5 billion. A year later, the state directed $7.6 million to remedy some of the most pressing environmental hazards, including asbestos, lead, and mold.

Hughes and other leaders say much more money is needed to fix schools, and it’s not just Philly buildings that require aid.