Chester County launches survey to identify areas in need of broadband internet

Like many rural communities across the Commonwealth, Chester County has pockets of areas where internet service is weak or completely unavailable.

Chester County government recently launched a brief online survey to identify those areas where broadband internet service is insufficient.

“The survey is going to allow us to provide this data to the different internet service providers so they can build applications to go after federal broadband money that is being released,” said Bobby Kagel, the county administrator. “The application period is getting ready to open and they’ll be able to access this federal infrastructure money and then be able to build out their broadband infrastructure to better serve the residents and businesses here in the county.”