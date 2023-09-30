From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council held a rare hearing to talk about the benefits of using drones to fight crime. The unmanned flying machines hovered in the chamber demonstrating their prowess.

The city and the school district already have a limited drone program. Friday’s hearing involved testimonies from police officials from other cities, which have employed drones to improve public safety.

Roxana Kennedy, the police chief of Chula Vista, CA., spoke about her department’s drone program, which she says has reduced police response time and given officers key information before they arrive on the scene of an incident. The program costs more than a million dollars annually.

“Twenty-three percent of our calls were able to clear without a uniformed officer responding in a patrol car,” Kennedy said. “ On average our response time for the drone to be first on scene is a minute and a half.”

Abrem Ayana runs the UAS program for the Brookhaven, Georgia police department, said his department has been used as a national model for drone-based policing.

Ayana said Brookhaven is a city that spreads across 12 square miles and has 65,000 residents. The police department uses consumer drones with high-powered cameras and flies them for about 30 minutes at 30-40 mph in a 3-mile radius from their launch locations. They target the highest 911 call volume areas, but not the highest crime neighborhoods.