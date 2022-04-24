The City of Philadelphia is having some major issues with its surveillance camera systems. The problems — highlighted during a City Council budget hearing this week — include the inability to move the surveillance cameras and issues with connectivity and storage space.

The city’s Chief Information Officer Mark Wheeler was quizzed about those issues during the hearing, including questions from Council President Darrell Clarke, who said he was promised the cameras used for observing trash dumping could be easily moved once the areas were cleaned up.

“We were told that we had the capability, so here we are years later, and you’re saying that we may not have had the capability,” Clarke said.

Wheeler explained that the connectivity issues included a lack of fiber optic cabling in many neighborhoods, a problem that could only be fixed at a high cost, and the inability to use wireless cameras.

“If there’s not wiring there it has to be trenched to be brought in,” Wheeler said. He added they have not investigated the use of wireless cameras for several years. “When we looked at using Wi-Fi enabled devices, you have to have a good line of sight.”