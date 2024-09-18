From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Prosecutors say a young Philadelphia man accused of trying to make bombs at home could have had his eyes set on the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

A Philadelphia judge ruled Muhyee Ud-Din Abdul-Rahman should be tried as an adult for allegations he was trying to become a bomb-maker for terrorist organizations.

First Assistant DA Robert Listenbee said Abdul-Rahman had thoughts about testing his weapons of mass destruction in Philadelphia.

“After careful consideration, it was concluded that he was at least considering targeting the LGBTQ community and the Pride parade. That did not happen. But at least it was important as far as we were concerned that we acknowledge that that was one of the internet searches that occurred.”

Abdul-Rahman was arrested in August 2023 after the FBI went through his trash and found evidence of bomb-making attempts. He wanted to leave America and go to Syria to join a terrorist group, Listenbee said.

“He was ready to leave his family, his friends, his school and his wrestling team. He had no intention of going to college in the United States and knew that if he traveled to Syria, he would never be allowed to come back to the United States. He understood that people who traveled to Syria were placed on a list, such as the FBI watch list.”