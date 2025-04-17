From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware lawmakers are condemning the actions of two former Millville firefighters arrested this week following a hate crime investigation.

State police say in February 2024, Jay Droney and Jordan Hastings chased another Millville Volunteer Fire Company employee with a noose and made racist remarks. Police say Droney continued to make racist remarks on several occasions after that.

Police were notified about the incident earlier this month by the volunteer fire company. The men turned themselves in after warrants were issued for their arrest.

House Democratic leaders released a statement denouncing the men’s behavior, saying “lynching is not a joke.”

“It is something that many of our parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles lived in fear of and fought against,” said House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris and House Majority Whip Ed Osienski. “It is something that Black Americans still unfortunately live in fear of.”

The NAACP defines lynching as a public execution of an individual without due process. It was used to terrorize and control Black residents in the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in the South.