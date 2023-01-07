Garvin said authorities are “looking into” whether arson might be the cause, “but it looks like the most likely scenario is naturally occurring.”

The sprawling site will be cleared, Garvin said. Tons of debris are usually on the site, which is only open on weekends from spring to fall, and after the Christmas holidays.

“What we’re currently doing is working with our third-party contractor who is hired to maintain the operation to get all the materials off the site,’’ Garvin said. “And so until we have that, there’s still potential that there’s another fire. Our interest is in making this happen as quickly as possible.”

Closing immediately is the most prudent move, he said.

“We don’t want to be faced with the situation where we have people on the site and a fire breaks out, potentially putting people in harm’s way,’’ he said. “So our main focus and goal now is to manage the materials to get it off the site and then kind of figure out what is the path moving forward.”

Garvin directed residents who still need to dispose of Christmas trees and other yard waste to visit DNREC’s website for a list of places where they can be dropped off, albeit for a fee.