A task force of legislators, emergency responders, and firefighters in Delaware have published recommendations to address a shortage of volunteer firefighters in the state.

The 12-page document outlines several recommendations to recruit and retain volunteers. Those include increasing tax credits, providing tuition reimbursement, adding public safety courses in Delaware’s vocational high schools, and launching a marketing campaign to promote the benefits of volunteer fire service to young people.

The Delaware General Assembly formed the Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Task Force in 2019 to address a declining number of volunteer firefighters.

Enrollment in the entry-level training course offered by the Delaware State Fire School fell to fewer than 190 participants in 2019 — less than half the number who took the course a decade earlier. The decline mirrors national trends, according to a 2017 report by the National Fire Protection Association.

“Part of the problem with this is, in the past, traditionally, it used to be a member of the family, certain generations would pass it down to those people in the family, and later generations would join the company. That’s not happening too much anymore,” said State Sen. Bruce Ennis, co-chair of the task force and a life member of Citizens’ Hose Company No. 1 in Smyrna.

Warren Jones of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association pointed to a number of other contributors to the shortage: “Apathy, people coming into the state thinking that the fire service is a paid organization by municipalities, younger people having a lot more to do today than they did 20 years ago…”

The first formally organized all-volunteer fire company in the American colonies was launched in Philadelphia in 1736 by Benjamin Franklin. The first volunteer fire company in Delaware, the Friendship Fire Company in Wilmington, was organized in 1775.

Fire, rescue, and emergency medical services in Delaware are mostly provided by volunteer fire departments. Delaware is the only U.S. state that uses volunteer firefighters in its capital city, Dover. Wilmington has the only fully paid fire department in the state.

Though the number of volunteer firefighters has declined over the years, the number of emergency calls has tripled in the last 30 years.

“The way we’re increasing call volume, we’re going to need more and more EMTs down the road here, and by maintaining a level of volunteer firefighters, we can keep that pool growing,” Jones said.