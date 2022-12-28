The state has launched an awareness campaign entitled “Make the Call” with public service announcements about the new hotline.

Melissa Smith, director of the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities, says the whole goal is to make it easier to get people the critical help and services they need.

Until now, people could make referrals through the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Center, using the same number that seniors and others use to inquire about services.

“What we learned over time is that didn’t feel natural to some people,’’ Smith said. “So we thought a dedicated number that would be easy to remember and might increase the opportunity for people to report something if they see it.”

She urged people to report suspected physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, caregiver or self-neglect, financial exploitation, abandonment, and other forms of harm, including intimidation, manipulation, and coercion.

Seniors make up a higher percentage of Delaware’s population compared to national numbers, and the gap has grown during the last two decades, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

In Delaware, people age 65 or older comprise 20.1% of the population, compared with 16.9% nationwide. In 2000, 12.9% of Delawareans were seniors, compared with 12.4% nationwide.

“We know in Delaware and across the nation, the number of adults that are aging is growing,’’ Smith said. “And Delaware certainly has a very high rate of growing older adults.”

That has meant more referrals for investigation, she said.

“I think the most frequent is when we have an older adult that’s living by themselves and has done so for a number of years,’’ she said. “And they’re beginning to decline. And it’s usually a neighbor that calls and says, ‘I’m worried about them, their house and the upkeep isn’t the way it used to be. I don’t see them as often.’”

“And then we go out there to take a look. Is this neglect? Is there someone taking care of them? And it’s an opportunity to get in and provide services.”

Follow-up could lead to getting the person enrolled in programs like Meals on Wheels, or medical or support services, she said.

When the caller suspects someone is being scammed financially, “that‘s usually an opportunity for us to to get involved and bring light to the subject, hand it over to the appropriate investigative bodies so that we can put an end to the exploitation,’’ she said. “And that happens all the time.”