‘Like a wildfire you can’t stop’: COVID-19 ravages Delaware nursing homes

‘Gotta be a better way of taking care of the aged’

Candace Roseo worries about her mom, Pat Wagner, who is 75 and has dementia. She resides in the independent living section of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility near Newark, where 11 patients have died.

Despite that dire statistic, Roseo praises the staff at her mom’s facility for going “on lockdown” more than a month ago, keeping families up to date about what’s occurring, and going the extra mile to protect residents in both the independent living units and the skilled nursing sections.

“Actually, I don’t know that they could have done anything other than what they did. They are so hypervigilant, and they continue to be,’’ Roseo said. “I think that once it gets in certain populations, it’s like a wildfire that you can’t stop, and it’s got to run its course.”

Roseo and other relatives go to the center almost daily to drop off food in the lobby and get a glimpse of her mom through her window.

“I can wave to her,’’ she said. “She’s on the second floor, and she has the windows that don’t open, but she has a small window that looks out on the parking lot.”

Dave Caserta’s 97-year-old mother Marie Maxwell is at the Kentmere nursing home in west Wilmington. She’s been there since dealing with a shoulder injury, and then had a stroke while being treated.

He said that Kentmere has no COVID-19 cases and that the state hasn’t reported any there, but he still fears she will get the virus and die before he sees her again.

“She’s just failing, and it’s on account of she can’t see us,’’ Caserta said. “We were there every day, either my cousin or myself. It’s terrible. It’s unbelievable. It’s scary.”

Hansen hopes the crisis leads to reforms in the way the United States cares for the elderly who need daily nursing care, especially those who can’t afford private rooms.

“They are in close quarters, really up in each other’s business. There is no way of getting away from each other,” she said. “It’s a closed environment. They don’t open the windows. It’s a closed HVAC system. Everything just circulates around like a petri dish.”

“We’ve come to say, ‘Oh, nursing homes are a terrible place to be, but what else are we gonna do?’ ” Hansen added. “As a society, this is the kick in the butt we need to say there’s got to be a better way of taking care of the aging that can’t be independent anymore besides being warehoused.”