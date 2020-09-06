Delaware nursing homes can resume in-person visits, with restrictions

For nearly six months, family and friends have been unable to visit their loved ones living in Delaware nursing homes.

In June, some facilities were able to submit plans to the state to allow outdoor visits, but indoor gatherings have been off-limits — until now.

“For the residents and the families, this has been very difficult for all involved,” said Corinna Getchell, director of the state Division of Health Care Quality.

Starting Sept. 8, long-term care facilities that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days can apply for the second stage of visitations. Getchell said the department has issued guidance that will help health care facilities apply for permission to allow certain types of gatherings under each stage of the state’s long-term care reopening plan.

Stage two allows indoor visitors in a designated room near the entrance. Guests can have no physical contact with the person they’re visiting and must maintain six feet of social distancing. Residents would also be allowed to resume communal dining and group activities that can be done with social distancing. They would only be allowed to leave the facility for medically necessary trips.