Seeking wider reopening, Delaware fines, shuts down COVID-19 violators

Enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in Delaware has ramped up in the last month as promised, and led to recent fines against a Wilmington sports complex and a Dover-area restaurant/bar, the brief shutdown of a Newark pub and the breakup of a large off-campus party hosted by University of Delaware students.

More than 400 compliance checks were conducted in August at eateries, drinking holes and other businesses, said Jamie Mack, chief health protection officer for the Division of Public Health. That’s about the same number as June and July combined, officials said.

At one place “the conditions were concerning enough that they were closed on the spot,’’ Mack said during Gov. John Carney’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

That occurred at the MadMacs pub in Newark near UD’s football and basketball stadiums. Inspectors found “multiple violations’’ during a visit last week, said public health spokeswoman Jennifer Brestel. The pub “agreed to close in order to address the compliance issues and reopened the following day,’’ she said.

Early Monday, Newark police were called to the scene of a party with about 75 people in violation of a new city ordinance that limits gatherings to 20 outdoors and 12 indoors.

Three UD students were issued citations. The university was notified and has referred them to the Office of Student Conduct, which could lead to educational intervention, suspension or expulsion, school spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett said.

Carney and public health officials say violations like those at MadMacs and by the UD students will lead to further spread of the coronavirus and impair efforts to get students in school full-time and allow Delaware to move to Phase 3 of recovery, the final step toward full opening.

“If you are young and out, we really need you to step up to the plate because that’s where many of the new cases are coming from and it’s coming from activities that need to be curtailed,’’ Carney said.

“Whether you are at the University of Delaware at an off-campus party or in a restaurant or bar and it’s later at night and things are getting a little looser than should be the case, or whether you are just at a neighborhood gathering with 30 or 40 or 50 people, with no mask wearing or anything like that.

“Our effort is centered around getting people back to work, where they have a livelihood to support their families. Whether it’s getting students back in front of a teacher in school, with in-person instruction, whether it’s getting athletes back on the field. We can affect whether we can do that or not by following the rules, following the guidelines.”

Stuck in Phase 2 since mid-June

Delaware has been in Phase 2, with restaurants and many other businesses limited to 60% of capacity, for more than two and a half months. Carney put the brakes on his plan to move to Phase 3 on June 29 because the state was still experiencing moderate spread of the coronavirus — and that has not changed.

Carney has allowed public schools to have hybrid or remote learning but most will start with only online instruction for at least the first six weeks of school.

To date, Delaware has had more than 17,700 cases of COVID-19 and 606 related deaths. The state has averaged 97 new cases a day during the last two weeks, far more than what Carney wants to see before he eases restrictions further.

The governor also added stricter rules for some businesses and their patrons late Thursday.

His latest State of Emergency order:

Requires businesses to have employees furnish written documentation, such as a doctor’s note, to justify not wearing a face covering.

Encourages customers of restaurants to wear a mask when waitstaff visits their table, and when they are not eating or drinking.

Mandates that people working out in gyms wear face coverings while weightlifting.

Carney also relaxed rules for bars in beach towns, letting patrons sit there as long as they make a reservation, order food and stay at least six feet away from non-household members. Since early July sitting at the bar of a tavern or restaurant has been prohibited.

Mack from the Division of Public Health, said the focus of enforcement efforts has been shifted away from Sussex County’s beaches — whose high season winds down after Labor Day — to the Newark and Dover areas, where some students have returned to UD and Delaware State University, respectively.

He said the typical first step when violations are found is to provide guidance to bring establishments into compliance. But that approach has limits.

“We were not as patient with some of the facilities as we had been in the past,” Mack said. “So we have now issued fines and we’ve taken some other enforcement actions.”