Coronavirus update: Gov. Carney tightens rules for devastated Delaware nursing homes

“Our elderly populations, and especially Delawareans in long-term care facilities, are at very high risk for COVID-19 infection and hospitalization. These stricter measures that we’re issuing today are intended to save lives,” Carney said in a news release.

Terri Hansen, whose father Charlie Secrest died from the virus on April 6 at the Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Prices Corner, urged the governor to go even further.

She told WHYY that nursing homes are “petri dishes” for disease and wants him to keep returning or new residents “alone” in an isolation room for 14 days. “Any kind of grouping runs the risk of spread,’’ she said.

Hansen also wants Carney to require long-term care facilities to disclose details such as how many residents have tested positive; how many are symptomatic and how many have died; how they are handling positive vs. symptomatic patients and how they are protecting the health of residents who don’t have symptoms.

Since his March 12 emergency declaration, Carney has also issued a stay-at-home order for all but employees in essential jobs and people performing tasks such as shopping for food and other necessities, getting medicine, going or taking others to medical appointments and exercising.

He’s closed Delaware’s beaches and is requiring a mandatory 14-day quarantine for non-residents who enter Delaware, except for those passing through on the way to somewhere else.

Residents can get more information on the state’s coronavirus website.

“All Delawareans should do their part to protect their neighbors, friends, and family members – especially those who are immunocompromised,’’ Carney said Wednesday.

“We know the weather is getting nicer. But continue to stay at home. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. You’ll only increase the risk for everyone. We’ll get through this. But we need to keep working together.”