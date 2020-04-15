Coronavirus update: N.J. benefit show to feature Springsteen, Whoopi
As of Tuesday, New Jersey has 68,824 positive cases of coronavirus.
The state had also reported 2,805 fatalities.
Star-studded fundraiser to feature Bruce Springsteen, Whoopi Goldberg
Some of New Jersey’s top entertainers will take part in a one-night broadcast fundraiser next week to benefit those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and remind residents how they can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Jersey 4 Jersey special, organized by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), will feature such Garden State icons as Bruce Springsteen, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, SZA, Saquon Barkley, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, and Charlie Puth — all taking part from their homes.
It will also include first-hand accounts from front-line health care workers and first responders as well as residents impacted by the coronavirus, the organizers said.
“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”
The special will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 22. It will be carried on Apple Music and AppleTV apps and broadcast live on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV as well as radio outlets including the E Street Radio channel on SiriusXM (which is currently free on the SiriusXM app), 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3, and others.
Proceeds from the benefit show will go to the state’s pandemic relief fund, which provides donations “to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic.”
N.J. law shields health care workers from malpractice claims
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law Tuesday night that will shield health care workers from liability under certain malpractice claims made during the state’s current public health emergency.
Health care workers would be protected against allegations they caused injury or death while providing care to patients suffering from COVID-19, the legislative sponsors said.
“Our health care facilities and the dedicated doctors and nurses who provide critical care to patients have stepped up to respond to this emergent public health crisis, often without the resources they need to do their jobs effectively,” said state Sen. Tom Kean, R-Union.
“Many of the challenges they face, including shortages of life-saving ventilators, are not the result of negligence but of a massive surge in need and limited national supply,” Kean added. “They deserve the assurance that they will not be punished for trying to save lives under these unbelievably difficult circumstances.”
The immunity is retroactive to March 9, 2020, and it does not protect workers accused of “acts or omissions constituting a crime, actual fraud, actual malice, gross negligence, recklessness, or willful misconduct.”
The law (S-2333 in the legislature) also authorized Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli to reactivate paramedics whose licenses have expired or are inactive and grant temporary reciprocity for EMTs licensed in other states to work in New Jersey.