Star-studded fundraiser to feature Bruce Springsteen, Whoopi Goldberg

Some of New Jersey’s top entertainers will take part in a one-night broadcast fundraiser next week to benefit those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and remind residents how they can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Jersey 4 Jersey special, organized by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), will feature such Garden State icons as Bruce Springsteen, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, SZA, Saquon Barkley, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, and Charlie Puth — all taking part from their homes.

It will also include first-hand accounts from front-line health care workers and first responders as well as residents impacted by the coronavirus, the organizers said.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

The special will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 22. It will be carried on Apple Music and AppleTV apps and broadcast live on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV as well as radio outlets including the E Street Radio channel on SiriusXM (which is currently free on the SiriusXM app), 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3, and others.

Proceeds from the benefit show will go to the state’s pandemic relief fund, which provides donations “to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic.”