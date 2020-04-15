Pa. sees lowest growth rate in new cases

The 1,145 additional new cases of COVID-19 that Pennsylvania officials reported Wednesday means the day-to-day rate of increase in new cases was just 4.5% — the lowest since the pandemic hit the state last month.

The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 26,490.

At the same time, however, officials reported 63 more deaths from related complications, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 721.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in a statement. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community.”

A majority of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are 65 or older, officials said, and the majority of related deaths have also occurred among that age cohort.

Drexel student sues for tuition refund in proposed class action

A student is suing Drexel University for a refund on tuition and other fees after the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person classes there and at hundreds of other schools nationwide.

The lawsuit, which aims to be a class action, says students paid for a slew of services they are no longer receiving, such as interactions with professors, access to campus facilities and networking opportunities, according to Law360.