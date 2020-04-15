Coronavirus update: Pa. sees lowest growth rate in new cases; Drexel student sues for tuition refund
Updated 12:50 p.m.
To date, there are 25,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 68,824 in New Jersey, and 1,926 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 7,130 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 659, New Jersey’s at 2,805, and Delaware’s at 43. Philadelphia’s death toll is 206.
Pa. sees lowest growth rate in new cases
The 1,145 additional new cases of COVID-19 that Pennsylvania officials reported Wednesday means the day-to-day rate of increase in new cases was just 4.5% — the lowest since the pandemic hit the state last month.
The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 26,490.
At the same time, however, officials reported 63 more deaths from related complications, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 721.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in a statement. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community.”
A majority of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are 65 or older, officials said, and the majority of related deaths have also occurred among that age cohort.
Drexel student sues for tuition refund in proposed class action
A student is suing Drexel University for a refund on tuition and other fees after the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person classes there and at hundreds of other schools nationwide.
The lawsuit, which aims to be a class action, says students paid for a slew of services they are no longer receiving, such as interactions with professors, access to campus facilities and networking opportunities, according to Law360.
They also paid mandatory fees toward activities, athletics and wellness offerings, they said.
Drexel has more than 24,000 students, and full-time undergraduates living on campus pay more than $70,000 a year.
Grainger Rickenbaker, the Drexel student, filed the complaint in South Carolina federal court on the same day that a student at the University of Miami filed a similar action against her school. Both are represented by a South Carolina-based law firm.
“Although [the universities are] still offering some level of academic instruction via online classes, plaintiff and members of the proposed [classes] have been and will be deprived of the benefits of on-campus learning,” the students said in both complaints, according to Law360.
“Moreover, the value of any degree issued on the basis of online or pass/fail classes will be diminished,” they said, referring to the fact that many schools have switched their grading systems this semester.
The suits could be the first among many such actions brought against American colleges and universities.
Mail-in, absentee ballots surge for June primary
Pennsylvania counties have processed about 283,000 applications for mail-in and absentee ballots, and nearly three times more applicants are from Democrats compared to Republicans.
The state’s primary has been moved back to June 2, so the numbers are likely to continue to climb.
Four years ago, before mail-in balloting was allowed in the state, about 84,000 Pennsylvanians cast primary votes by absentee ballot. Officials say concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak are driving interest in remote voting.
The state’s Health Department said Tuesday that 60 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported over the past day, raising the total to 659.
Pa. bolsters insurance coverage under CHIP
Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services on Wednesday announced changes to the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, to keep families enrolled for the duration of the ongoing public health emergency.
Families will not be denied coverage or be disenrolled for administrative or financial reasons, and they will not have to pay a copay for services related to COVID-19 screening or treatment.
In addition, officials said, families will be given more time to pay premiums if needed.
“COVID-19 has created economic challenges for families across Pennsylvania, and we want to be sure that families are able to keep health care coverage to protect themselves and their children during this time,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said in a statement.
More information about the changes can be found on the state’s website.
CHIP provides health coverage to nearly 8 million residents with incomes too high to quality for Medicaid but who can’t afford private coverage.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.