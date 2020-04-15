Sanitary wipes down the drain bring Philly Water Dept. and Aqua Pa. pain

Sanitary wipes do not dissolve in water like toilet paper. Instead, they remain intact, which forces workers to pick them out of the pumps, dry them out, and dispose of them in a landfill.

“Even wipes sold as ‘flushable’ often don’t have the science to back up that claim, so it’s a pricey gamble,” Hayman said.

Homeowners could be on the hook for that gamble. If a clog happens in a lateral pipe that runs between a home and the main sewer line, the property owner is responsible.

To illustrate just how many sanitizing wipes are getting flushed, a Water Department representative said that before the coronavirus pandemic, clogs would happen just once or twice a year at a few pumping stations. Clogs are now happening weekly at the 19 pumping stations across the city. Since mid-March, Water Department workers have cleared pumps of 100 pounds of material, including wipes. It usually takes an entire year for the pumps to accumulate that much material.

Todd Duerr, vice president of production for Aqua Pennsylvania, which serves much of the Philadelphia suburbs, said the company’s wastewater systems have also seen an increase in sanitary wipes. That could lead to spills and overflows of raw sewage into residential basements, streets or pump stations, he said.

“It creates a big rat’s nest around the pumps, and they can’t continue to pump the wastewater into the system,” said Duerr.