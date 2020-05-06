New data released by the State of New Jersey suggests the true toll of COVID-19 may be much greater than previously thought.

Vital statistics released by the state show the total number of deaths by any cause between March and April rose from 12,567 last year to 23,070 this year. The 10,503 additional deaths recorded this year represent an 83% increase over 2019.

“This is just not something we have seen in American mortality data in a long time. It’s astonishing,” said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Irvine. “This is unlike anything I have ever seen in the United States, short of the 1918 influenza pandemic.”

The 10,503 additional deaths recorded this year are 45% higher than the 7,228 coronavirus deaths the state officially recorded between March and April, which epidemiologists such as Noymer say is a sign that New Jersey is likely undercounting the true death toll from the pandemic.

Death trend lines tend to be very consistent year-to-year. Between 2016 and 2019, New Jersey never saw more than 13,047 deaths from all causes across March and April. That figure skyrocketed to more than 23,000 deaths this year.

“In New Jersey, the vast majority of deaths are directly related to COVID, in my opinion,” he said. “It’s a huge increase. It’s more than we’ve seen in any regular flu season, even the swine flu pandemic. It’s very significant.”