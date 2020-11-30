Why contact tracing isn’t the COVID solution we thought it would be

What it takes to work

Contact tracing can work well. One notable success was in Japan — even before the pandemic hit, the country had invested in a robust public health infrastructure and an army of contact tracers it was able to deploy immediately upon the virus’ arrival.

Another was in South Korea, which had its first case of COVID-19 on Jan. 20, the same day as the first case in the U.S. However, the pandemic there was contained, partly due to public health and national surveillance infrastructure that made contact tracing much easier, said Justin Fendos, a professor of cell biology at Dongseo University in Busan, South Korea.

He noted that, by law, the South Korean government has access to credit card transactions, cell phone location, and CCTV footage. That means that if someone tests positive for COVID-19, health authorities can easily figure out where they have been, how many people they were in touch with, and what they were doing.

Fendos was born in Wisconsin, and is well aware that a lot of people in this country would object to any government having so much access to their location and credit card data.

“But I think when you have that reality, just throwing your hands up and saying, ‘Well, because they’re not going to accept it, we shouldn’t do it at all,’ I think that’s a mistake,” he said. “This data is already in the hands of private companies and oftentimes, of course, they’re using it in an anonymous fashion, but it’s being bought and sold.”

In the U.S., local governments have released exposure notification apps that rely on Bluetooth to track whether someone’s phone has been close to another person’s phone, so if one of the two later tests positive for COVID-19, they can send a message to all the other phones they have been close to recently. Why not have these apps collect more data, like location, Fendos asks, so contact tracers have more information to figure out where people got infected?

“Just because half of your population doesn’t want to do it doesn’t mean that giving these tools to the other half is not useful,” he said. “It’s going to require a pretty serious public relations push: People have to be convinced that, yes, this might save your grandmother’s life.”

Katz, in Philadelphia, had downloaded Pennsylvania’s version of the COVID tracking app. When no one called him to contact-trace, he tried opening it up to mark that he’d tested positive, but said there was no way to do that. Without a code from the Health Department, there was no way for him to register as a positive case, in turn notifying his close contacts.

Individuals’ relationships with government isn’t the only thing that sets the U.S. apart. A Kaiser Health News and Associated Press analysis of government spending on public health from July found that, since 2010, spending for state public health departments has dropped by 16% per capita and spending for local health departments has fallen by 18%. It also found that at least 38,000 state and local public health jobs have been eliminated since the 2008 recession, leaving “a skeletal workforce for what was once viewed as one of the world’s top public health systems.”

‘An impossible position’

Back in April, Gurley and other health experts at Johns Hopkins said that the U.S. would need to add roughly 100,000 contact tracers. Johns Hopkins and NPR estimated that Pennsylvania would need more than 3,000 contact tracers; the state currently has hired 1,000, according to Health Department deputy spokesperson Maggi Mumma. Philadelphia’s 100-person workforce is about 10% of the number the Johns Hopkins researchers calculated the city would need, based on population.

The day when contact tracing could have completely stopped the spread of the new coronavirus has long since passed in the U.S. Back in February, researchers used computer models to calculate how contact tracing could shut down an outbreak. One of those researchers told NPR that contact tracers would have to trace at least 80% of a patient’s contacts for an 80% chance of containing an outbreak with 20 cases within three months.

“Public health departments have very constrained resources,” Gurley said. “Why don’t we give them the money to do what they need to do to try to keep transmission low? I really feel for them because they are put in a rather impossible position: Transmission is increasing, so it must be because their program isn’t working, yet we’re not going to give you more resources to plug the gap you know you have.”

Investing even a fraction of the necessary funding into contact tracing is expensive. Pennsylvania spent $30 million in federal funding on its contact tracing operating budget, and an additional $23 million to hire its 1,000 tracers. Between July and November, Philadelphia spent nearly $7 million on contact tracing.

For that to be worth it, Gurley said, contact tracing can’t operate in isolation. Its success depends on more than just staff: assistance with food, rent and income during isolation is essential to make it possible for people to miss work. Testing accessibility is key, and the communication between medical providers and health departments must be smooth and fast so tracers can get to cases quickly.

“There are all these barriers in the way that we haven’t decided to clear away yet … for whatever reason, in most places we have decided not to do them.”