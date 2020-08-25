Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly officials warn COVID spreading among family, friends

Updated 3:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130,035. The state reports a total of 7,605 deaths from the virus, an increase of 26 new deaths.

The number of statewide tests administered within the last 7 days is 157,763, with 4,630 positive cases over the past week.

Philadelphia on Tuesday reported 85 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 33,139. The average is 98 cases per day, the lowest recorded so far since the peak of the pandemic. The city reported no new fatalities, with the current death toll standing at 1,736 people.

Philadelphia reports spread primarily among family and friends

Across the nation, school plans, large parties, and other congregate settings have served to spread the coronavirus. But contact tracing efforts indicate that in Philadelphia, the virus is primarily spreading among household members, family members, and even small gatherings or travel with friends.

“The lesson is that the people you trust the most are the ones that you’re most likely to catch the infection from — those are the ones that you’re around, those are the ones you get close to, and those are the ones that typically people don’t wear masks with,” Health Commissioner Tom Farley said. “You should trust those people, your relatives, and close friends, in general, but not with COVID.”

Some private agencies have announced they’re rolling out a 15-minute COVID-19 rapid antigen test, but Farley isn’t convinced of those tests’ efficacy.

“I’m still worried about false negatives,” Farley said Tuesday. “If you have some reason to think that you’re moderately high risk and you have a negative result, you better make sure you get a regular test [too]… you don’t want to assume that you’re negative and be positive, and then pass the infection onto other people as a result of that.”

That’s more feasible as standard testing delays, which were a problem earlier this month, begin to resolve. The city is averaging a test load of 2,860 per day, and residents can expect results back in about 1.3 days, according to Farley, with the exception of Quest Diagnostics’ laboratory results, which turn over in 4.2 days.