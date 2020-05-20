But eight facilities in Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery counties lost more than a quarter of their entire resident population. At the 66-bed Arden Courts of Yardley in Bucks County, 41 people contracted the virus and 23 died –– more than a third of the facility.

At some smaller facilities, like Main Line Health’s Abramson Senior Care, the number of patients who tested positive outnumbered the total number of beds at the facility. Neither a spokesperson for Main Line Health, nor Nate Wardle, spokesman for the Department of Health, was immediately able to explain the discrepancy, but each said they would look into it.

Among the 20 facilities with the highest death rates, only two had capacity to house more than 100 residents, suggesting that the virus may be more lethal or harder to control in smaller facilities.

The raw tallies of COVID-19 cases and deaths were high at some of the region’s largest facilities. The 875-bed Fair Acres in Delaware County saw 155 cases and 29 deaths, for example, but because of that facility’s size the toll amounts to only 3% of all residents dying.

The push for greater transparency began last month, when U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) demanded that the federal government release a list of facilities with COVID-19 cases. The AARP called on Pennsylvania to do so soon after, and LeadingAge, a trade group representing nonprofit nursing homes, said it was encouraging its members to be transparent with case numbers.

State officials demurred, citing privacy laws and irregular data collection. But after the federal government announced that all long-term care facilities must report case and death counts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania announced it would release the names of individual facilities.

Some nursing home advocates worry that listing facilities will do little but stigmatize the already under-resourced institutions at a time when they are begging for increased access to testing and personal protective equipment.

“Transparency is only useful if it leads to meaningful intervention,” said Josh Uy, medical director at Renaissance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, whose facility was the first in Philadelphia to have a resident test positive. “If it doesn’t lead to help, if it only leads to gawking, then it’s not productive to be transparent at all.”

Uy said that at the height of the chaos, when his facility was doing its best to handle a coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent his staff an infection control survey that asked for staffing logs and infection control policy with a one-day turnaround.