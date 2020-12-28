Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Pennsylvania reported 3,779 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and 4,884 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVD-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 613,804.

There are 5,905 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly twice the number during the spring peak. Of those patients, 1,145 are being treated in intensive care units.

The state also recorded 76 deaths on Monday and 127 on Sunday. A total of 15,086 commonwealth residents have died of the virus.

Statewide, the percent positivity rate is 15.1, an improvement from a positivity rate of 15.8% in mid-December. The percent of people who have been infected and recovered has also increased in the last week, said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, which is another sign that the most recent surge in cases is plateauing.

Federal program brings vaccinations to most vulnerable

A federal push to vaccinate nursing home staff and residents in Pennsylvania began on Monday, as well as in neighboring New Jersey. That program tapped pharmacies, CVS and Walgreens, to deliver doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In the commonwealth, CVS will vaccinate patients and staff at 120 skilled nursing facilities this week, and Walgreens will deliver the vaccine in six, according to Levine.

While promising to launch a dashboard chronicling the rollout on Tuesday, and to release the names of facilities where people will receive vaccines first, Levine said her department is not making decisions related to the program.

“It’s important for me to emphasize that this is really the federal government’s program,” she said.