WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk heard from a lot of seniors with questions about what it’s like to actually get the COVID-19 vaccine. So we reached out to some of the very first people to receive it: health care workers. They told us how they felt afterward, and how it would change their personal and professional approach to the pandemic going forward.

Whitney Cabey

ER doctor, Temple University Hospital;

Assistant professor of emergency medicine, faculty member at the Center for Urban Bioethics

Whitney Cabey got the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago. In part, she wanted to set an example.

“I’m a Black woman, I’m a Black mom, so I feel like I’m … just taking in a lot of people’s questions, their concerns, their fears,” Cabey said.

On the way home from getting the vaccine, she was feeling good. She climbed into an Uber and started chatting with her driver.

“She shared with me that her father had gotten extremely sick from coronavirus,” Cabey recalled. She asked the driver if she was planning on getting the vaccine, since she’s transporting people as a frontline worker. The driver told Cabey she was still very nervous — she didn’t want the side effects, and said she doesn’t usually get the flu vaccine.

“I was really kind of struck by that, because she saw the face of COVID, she would never want it for herself, she wants to protect her mom and the rest of her family, but still the fear is there and the fear is very real,” Cabey said. “So it just makes me aware and humble in terms of understanding that we do have this uphill climb.”

Cabey told her driver that she’d just gotten the vaccine, and wasn’t feeling any effects.

The driver remained unconvinced.

“That time, it didn’t work,” she said.

Cabey said this illustrates how important it is for people to hear about the vaccine from their family doctor, block captain, church leader — someone they trust.

Lynda Thomas-Mabine

Chief of gynecology, Chestnut Hill Hospital

One of those people is Lynda Thomas-Mabine. Even before she had decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine, she said, her colleagues, especially people of color, were asking her about it. She said that made her realize she could set an example.

“Many of them were saying, ‘Dr. Thomas, if you get it, I will get it.’ And so what I did was I videotaped me getting my vaccine, I had one of the other nurses taking the picture, and I purposefully went around and said, ‘Hey, I did it today. When your turn comes, I want you to also get your vaccine.’”

She said all her colleagues asked her how she felt afterward. She replied that she felt great, safe, and that her family is going to be OK. Her family has also talked to her about their skepticism of this vaccine.

“I have an 87-year-old mom, who was reluctant to get the vaccine. As an African American, many of us are skeptical about racism in medicine, and discriminatory responses in health care that some of us have experienced and talked about; Everyone talks about the Tuskegee experiment … which was a long time ago. I said, ‘This is a new day.’ And they need to have confidence that health care is going to do what they need to do to keep them safe, especially during this pandemic, and they have me as an advocate.”

After Thomas-Mabine got vaccinated, her family celebrated, and she got text messages and calls.

“They worried about me every day as the only physician in the family … My siblings, my mom, everybody was just thrilled and applauded, they worried about my safety, and now they feel relieved that I am going to be OK, and I’m hopeful that they will get the vaccine as well.”

She said she is feeling much better, as well.

“I woke up … with this clarity, this sense of wellness, that I haven’t felt in a very long time,” Thomas-Mabine said. “I realized that the stress of … knowing that every day I could potentially have been exposed, I could have potentially have gotten COVID, that’s gone now. I feel emotionally a sense of euphoria that I haven’t felt in the nine months that we’ve been going through this.”

Tyler Coty

Nurse, Bayhealth Medical Center

Tyler Coty, too, felt nothing but thrilled. He works in an ICU designated for COVID-19 patients at Bayhealth Medical Center, and when his hospital issued a signup list for the vaccine, he put his name down immediately.

“I was super-thrilled about the fact it was coming out, and all the studies had been done and everything looked good, so it was something I was looking forward to,” said Coty, who works with critically ill COVID patients. “I was excited about the effort that was made to crush this virus, and if it’s something I can do for my patients, I’m all for it.”

On the day he was vaccinated, Coty said, he went down to the designated area and watched as one of his co-workers became the first person to receive the vaccine at the organization.

“I kind of witnessed a historical moment,” he said. “I was very thrilled and looking forward to it, and it was nice to see the excitement with everyone else involved too.”

He said he had a sore arm for about 24 hours, but it was very manageable, and he had no other side effects.

“The benefits outweigh the risks,” Coty said. “Think about all the individuals who have suffered and died from COVID. This is one step we can take as a population to save the vulnerable folks in our society. It was a risk I was willing to take, and it’s a risk the public should consider taking to nip this in the bud.”

Gregory Berry

Nazareth Hospital, lead hospitalist

Back in March, so many of Gregory Berry’s colleagues got sick that he moved into an Airbnb for a month. His partner is also a physician.

“We both realized that the infection control was breaking down, not only at this hospital, at a lot of hospitals,” Berry said, adding that it was a dire time. “We had no treatments that were proven, we had shortages of PPE, we were floundering.”

“Since then, we’ve recovered, but we haven’t felt we’ve put this behind us … I haven’t moved out, but we do social distance at home.”

Berry said he and his significant other have separate bedrooms, watch TV in the same room but stay 6 or 12 feet apart. He showers immediately after coming home, and his clothes stay in a particular part of the house.

He said they have been doing that since the most recent surge, when his hospital has been at capacity.

“We are seeing more than half of our patients in the hospital now have COVID … we have to hold patients in the emergency room, in the hallways, he said. “We have not run out of ICU beds yet, but we’ve been at 90, 95% consistently. The floors are full, we have empty wards where we could put more patients, but nursing is a problem.”

He added that his colleagues have managed to treat all the patients who come in, and he knows it is worse in states like Texas and California.

“However with the vaccine, there’s an exhilaration, a sense that we can get this under control. The morale now is incredible in the hospital, it’s the first time we are feeling lighter in our step, even with the surge, which is difficult right now, we have hope, and we were all looking for something to sustain us through this surge and the vaccine has done it.”