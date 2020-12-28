New Jersey long-term care facilities receive first COVID-19 vaccinations

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey, along with around three dozen other states, began vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities against the coronavirus on Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy visited with residents at Roosevelt Care Center at Old Bridge in Middlesex County, as they received some of the first shots. Registered nurse Esther Moodey and resident Mildred Clements, 103, were the first recipients.

”I’m thankful to God for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Moodey, who works in a section of the center where COVID-19 patients and those suspected of contracting the virus receive care.

Doses of the vaccine are being distributed in New Jersey by CVS and Walgreens, through a partnership with the federal government.

BIG DAY: Honored to witness 103-year-old Mildred Clements of Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge become the FIRST long-term care resident to be vaccinated in New Jersey. She was followed by Nurse Esther Moodey. Congratulations, Mildred and Esther! pic.twitter.com/3Gb7wUv1Oe — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 28, 2020

The state’s 655 long-term care facilities will receive vaccines through the program and more than 300 are already in the queue to get doses to residents and staff, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Those staff members “endured the darkest of days during the first surge in April, and have continued to care for their residents, our mothers and fathers, our grandparents and our loved ones, every single day,” she said.