As N.J. expands vaccine eligibility, advocates say older adults are being left behind

This month, New Jersey is significantly expanding the pool of residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, having recently added teachers and child care workers one week ahead of schedule.

Transportation workers, “additional public safety workers [and] additional high-risk individuals” will be eligible to book appointments on March 15. Clergy, elections and postal workers, as well as workers in the food and hospitality, elder care, warehousing and logistics industries are set to join them two weeks later.

Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged this would make “several hundred thousand workers and residents” newly eligible, even as the state is still working out the logistics of getting shots into all of those arms — especially those of residents who are most at risk of developing more serious COVID-19 cases.

Before Saturday, those who qualified for appointments included the most vulnerable residents, including people aged 65 and older and those aged 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions. The state also quietly expanded the list of eligible medical conditions.

Those in the original eligibility pool who are still in need of the vaccine will continue to have an “awful” time getting inoculated, said Brenda Seals, associate professor and chair of the public health department in the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey.

“A lot of elderly and other people don’t even have emails,” she said. “That means that they will not be able to negotiate the internet to the point where they can actually even get on a waiting list.”