Updated at 4:25 p.m.

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey reported another 2,201 positive PCR tests Monday as well as 421 new positive antigen tests, for a cumulative total since the start of the pandemic of 814,916 positive cases.

The positivity rate for all PCR tests taken on Thursday was 7.13%. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.06.

There were 1,786 coronavirus patients in New Jersey hospitals as of Sunday night, with 393 in critical care and 237 requiring a ventilator. Hospitals also discharged 179 live patients.

Officials also reported another 20 deaths from complications of COVID-19. The state has now seen 21,193 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 2,331 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic.

People canceling vaccine appointments to wait for J&J shot

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday that some residents are cancelling their appointments to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the hope of holding out for the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The Biden administration just recently gave New Brunswick-based J&J emergency use authorization for its vaccine, which requires just one dose and regular refrigeration. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both two doses and need to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures.

Persichilli said people who cancel their appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in order to wait for the J&J vaccine will go to the back of the line.

“If that is your choice, we respect that,” Persichilli said.

Yet she reiterated the guidance of public health experts that people should take the first vaccine that becomes available to them — no matter which of the three it is.

Persichilli also noted that New Jersey would not receive another shipment of the J&J vaccine for three weeks.