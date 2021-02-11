N.J. coronavirus update: Vaccine appt. scheduling through call centers on hold for now

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday that the state’s COVID-19 call center has stopped scheduling appointments for residents to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The call center, which opened less than a month ago, will still be able to pre-register residents for the vaccine and answer general questions about COVID-19. But Persichilli said staffers need more training before the center can resume scheduling vaccine appointments.

The “temporary pause” on scheduling started Tuesday night.

“We were finding that it was not as easy as we thought it was going to be. It ended up with things like double booking, which is something that we cannot have,” Persichilli said.

The announcement came during a news conference that turned virtual after Gov. Phil Murphy learned late Wednesday morning that a family member had tested positive for COVID-19.