Rutgers to divest its $1.6 billion endowment from fossil fuels

The largest state university system in New Jersey is the latest institution of higher education to divest from fossil fuels.

Both the Rutgers University Board of Governors and Board of Trustees approved a plan Tuesday to stop any new fossil fuel investments and pull out of index funds and private investments tied to the industry.

“This decision aligns with Rutgers’ mission to advance public health and social justice,” said President Jonathan Holloway in a statement. “While the university has taken steps recently to limit investments in this area, approving a policy of divestment from fossil fuels is a significant expression of the values of our institution and our broader community.”

Students, faculty, and staff had been pressing the administration for years to cease its fossil fuel investments in response to the global climate crisis, and they praised Tuesday’s votes.