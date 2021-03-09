Study: NJ residents have grown less vigilant about coronavirus-slowing behaviors

New Jerseyans are following public health guidelines less vigilantly now than when the coronavirus pandemic began last spring though there was an uptick in adherence to public health advice during the winter surge, according to a study done by researchers at Rutgers University and other universities.

Researchers said a more relaxed attitude toward behaviors that slow the spread of COVID-19 could come at a cost. Even though a growing number of people are getting vaccinated, new and more virulent strains of the virus have emerged and could lead to another spike in infections.

“We’re still hoping that people won’t relax too much, because we’re still not out of the woods,” said Katherine Ognyanova, a Rutgers University communication professor and the study’s lead author. “Hopefully, people will stay a little bit more careful for just a little bit longer.”

The study was done by the COVID States Project, a group of researchers studying the pandemic in the U.S. Since last April, the group has been polling residents in all 50 states about their coronavirus-related behaviors.