Burlington County health officials are reminding residents that testing is an important tool during the pandemic. Especially for those planning to attend a Super Bowl party.

They are encouraging revelers who plan to watch Super Bowl LVI in a congregate setting to get tested prior to attending gatherings.

“We here in the department and health-related agencies naturally have a concern about the traditions around watching the Super Bowl,” said Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department. “There’s certainly more than likely that people of varying vaccination statuses will be together in close quarters for an extended period of time … and in some instances – depending on whether your team is playing or not – high risk activity in terms of whooping and hollering.”